Remains of World War II POW from Arizona identified 80 years later

U.S. Army Pfc. Lex L. Lillard of Arizona died in 1942. His remains were unaccounted for until the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recently conducted DNA testing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — The remains of a prisoner of war from Arizona who died during World War II have been identified more than 80 years after his death.

U.S. Army Pfc. Lex L. Lillard of Tucson was among the many service members who were captured after the U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese in 1942, according to Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

These prisoners of war were subjected to the infamous 65-mile Bataan Death March, a brutal war crime in which thousands of American and Filipino soldiers did not survive. Those who did were later held at the Cabanatuan POW camp.

Prison camp records indicate Lillard died in July 1942 and was buried in the camp's cemetery in an area marked as "Common Grave 312."

After the war ended, twelve sets of human remains were exhumed and identified out of Grave 312 but many others remained unidentified.

In 2018, the accounting agency disinterred the other sets of unknown remains and began conducting tests to match them to a soldier's name. A mitochondrial DNA analysis helped to finally identify a set of the remains as belonging to Lillard.

DPAA said Lillard's remains will be buried in Oklahoma next month.

His name can be found listed alongside the names of other fallen service members on the Tucson Arizona World War II Memorial in Armory Park.

UP TO SPEED

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.