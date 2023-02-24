Remains of Arizona veteran missing for 19 months found in California

Brian Harris of Prescott Valley was reported missing in July 2021. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said his remains were found earlier this month.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities believe they've located the remains of an Arizona veteran who was reported missing 19 months ago out of Prescott Valley.

Brian Harris was last seen alive by his family in July 2021. His vehicle was found abandoned a couple of months later near Needles, Calif.

The 38-year-old combat veteran's whereabouts remained a mystery for several months until two organizations teamed up to search the wilderness areas around where Harris' car was left.

Western States Aerial Search and the Fowler-O'Sullivan Foundation said they used drone technology to take aerial photos of the areas, which resulted in them finding human remains. They then notified local law enforcement.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department told 12News that the human remains found on Feb. 7 are believed to be Harris and the cause of death remains pending.

Before he disappeared, Harris asked his family if they wanted to go camping. They advised Harris they could all go camping at a later time but he then left home without leaving behind any sign of where he may have gone.

