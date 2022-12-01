Suspected red light runner causes deadly crash on I-17, police say

Phoenix police said a Chevy SUV was eastbound on Grant Street when it collided with a tractor-trailer that was northbound on the I-17 frontage road.

PHOENIX — A suspected red-light runner may be to blame for a deadly crash on Interstate 17 Wednesday night.

Phoenix police said a Chevy SUV was eastbound on Grant Street when it collided with a tractor-trailer that was northbound on the I-17 frontage road.

The adult male passenger of the Chevy sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Phoenix Police Sergeant Andy Williams.

The adult female driver of the Chevy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Williams said.

The adult male driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and his adult female passenger was not hurt, according to police.

Williams said preliminary information suggests the SUV may have failed to stop for a red light before it collided with the tractor-trailer.

