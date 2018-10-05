FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The National Weather Service says much of northern Arizona will have "critical fire weather conditions" Thursday through Saturday due to a storm system approaching the state from the northwest.
A red flag warning was in effect Friday for much of the state and desert southwest.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said conditions are "prime for a wildfire to start quickly and move fast.
So far this fire season, two wildfires have burned large swaths of Arizona.
The Tinder Fire, now 79 percent contained, has charred more than 16,000 acres. While the Rattlesnake Fire, at 90 percent containment, has burned through more than 26,000 acres.
12 News contributed to this report.