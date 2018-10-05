FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The National Weather Service says much of northern Arizona will have "critical fire weather conditions" Thursday through Saturday due to a storm system approaching the state from the northwest.

A red flag warning was in effect Friday for much of the state and desert southwest.

Dangerous fire weather conditions persist today across far SE CA, SW & South-central AZ. Red Flag Warning remains in effect noon-8 pm. Gusty SW winds over 40 mph & low RH present. #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/AzHdwaQKhC — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 11, 2018

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said conditions are "prime for a wildfire to start quickly and move fast.

#Arizona is under a red flag warning & wx conditions are prime for a wildfire to start quickly and move fast. Be careful out there and remember fire restrictions are in place! #AZForestry #AZFire — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 11, 2018

So far this fire season, two wildfires have burned large swaths of Arizona.

The Tinder Fire, now 79 percent contained, has charred more than 16,000 acres. While the Rattlesnake Fire, at 90 percent containment, has burned through more than 26,000 acres.

12 News contributed to this report.

