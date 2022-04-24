Red Bull plane crashes in Arizona during air stunt

The Red Bull Plane Swap was billed as a world-first.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — An attempt to complete a groundbreaking stunt sent a plane plummeting into the Arizona desert over the weekend.

The Red Bull Plane Swap on Sunday was billed as a world-first. The two stunt pilots tried to swap their Cessna planes after jumping out while mid-air during a controlled dive at the same time.

But the stunt went awry, and one Cessna 182 spun out of control and crashed.

The pilot had to parachute back to the ground and landed safely. The other pilot gained control of the other Cessna and landed the plane.

The FAA said in a statement that the agency denied Red Bull’s request on Friday for a safety exemption to perform the stunt.

An investigation is underway by the FAA.

It's unclear why the stunt went wrong.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.