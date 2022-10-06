Proposed list of names for 3 Tempe schools named after KKK members

Last month, Tempe Elementary School District announced plans to rename the three schools after it was found that the schools were originally named after KKK members.

In an email to parents Thursday, the Tempe Elementary School District announced the list of recommended names for the district’s school renaming project.

The list was created at the June 8, 2022, Tempe Elementary Governing Board Meeting. At the meeting, the Board unanimously voted to generate a list of recommended names for Gililland Middle School, Hudson Elementary School, and Laird School.

Last month, the Tempe Elementary School District announced its plans to rename the three schools after it was found that the schools were originally named after members of the Ku Klux Klan.

After searching through historical records, officials found that Gililland Middle School, Hudson Elementary School and Laird School were named after members of the Klan. The district alerted parents of this discovery in October 2021.

Based on the name proposals offered by Tempe Elementary stakeholders, the Governing Board reviewed names obtained from major geographic areas, events significant to the community, as well as worthy persons who have made special contributions to the District.

The list of names announced reads:

● Adolfo Romo

● Cecil Shamley

● Christine Busch

● Geneva Mosley

● Dr. Joaquin Bustoz

● Joseph Spracale

● Manuela Sánchez Sotelo

● Dr. Ralph and Alice Goitia

Each name holds some significance to the Tempe School District, the community of Tempe, and/or Arizona history.

Adolfo Romo - in 1925, Romo filed a complaint in Superior Court against Tempe Elementary School District on behalf of his children and the Mexican people of Tempe against school segregation. He won the very first school desegregation case involving Hispanic students in Arizona.

Cecil Shamley - Shamley was an employee of Tempe Elementary from 1959-1981, who worked in various positions including Assistant Principal and Principal.

Christine Busch - Busch was an employee of Tempe Elementary from 1988-2021, who worked in various positions including teacher, assistant principal, principal, executive director of human resources, associate superintendent and superintendent.

Geneva Mosley - Mosley was the first African American teacher in Tempe. She was an employee of Tempe Elementary from 1960-1989 as a teacher.

Dr. Joaquin Bustoz - Bustoz founded and directed the Summer Math-science honors program for high school students.

Joseph Spracale - Spracale was an employee of Tempe Elementary from 1964-1972, who worked in various positions including coordinator, assistant principal and principal.

Manuela Sánchez Sotelo - Sanchez Sotelo made financial contributions to the purchase of property for the Territorial Normal School in Tempe in 1885. She was an advocate for maintaining a school in Tempe and for public education.

Dr. Ralph and Alice Goitia - Ralph was the Tempe Elementary superintendent from 1976-1988. Alice was a bilingual teacher and specialist.

Now through June 16, 2022, the Tempe School District is asking the community for input and comments regarding the names provided.

The June 9 email can be read here:

If you have any questions, contact info@tempeschools.org or (480) 730-7406.

