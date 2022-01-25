Seeing delays in getting your car fixed? 2 key reasons the Valley is seeing delays on car repairs

If you've taken your car in for collision repair lately, you might have faced some delays getting it done.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Loren Bates has a passion for fixing cars – and he’s been doing it since he was 14 years old.

“Very gratifying. You take something that’s completely destroyed, and you make it back to brand new,” said Bates.

Today he’s co-owner of Fix Auto Gilbert - a collision repair shop.

He and the rest of the autobody industry are taking a big hit with a staffing shortage.

“With body techs and painters. As far as any kind of help,” said Bates.

Bates has techs who have been with the shop for a long time and staffing is holding steady, but it can get tight.

“We’ve had some guys out with being sick. So, it obviously throws you behind. You can always use another technician but they’re just not readily available,” said Bates.

“The reason why we’re seeing a shortage is kids are just not getting into this business. They're wanting to do things with computers and stuff like that,” said Bates.

Bates says anyone who likes working with their hands can make a good living.

“You can go to college and be faced with a $50,000/$60,000 student loan or you can get into something like this and get paid to train and then you can make $100,000 or better a year,” said Bates.

Adding to the lack of techs is an auto parts supply shortage that’s hurting everyone.

“That’s where we really struggle lately. I have several cars here that have been repaired. We’re just waiting for one or two parts,” said Bates.

It's a process that can take weeks and in some cases months.

Bates thinks the supply shortage will eventually work itself out but he’s been proactive in getting new techs ready for the future.

“Taking me under their wing and showing me the ropes,” said Matthew Westberry. “I definitely see a future here.”

Westberry is an apprentice at the shop learning a new trade,

“We’re teaching him how to disassemble a car. Shortly after that, he’ll go into reassembly of a car and then the body process,” said Bates.

Bates encourages anyone who wants to learn the trade to call a local collision center and see if they are taking apprentices.

