PHOENIX - The Fazios wanted to do everything right. They went to the MVD to get their Real IDs well ahead of the 2020 deadline.

John Fazio said both he and his wife brought the needed documents and were eventually issued the new IDs.

However, a few days later, they received a letter that said unless his wife Barbara supplied either a naturalization certificate, a permanent resident card, or an employment authorization card, her new ID would be revoked, leaving her without a license.

The problem: Barbara Fazio is a U.S. citizen, born to American parents in the Panama Canal zone in the 1940s. Because of that, she did not have any of the three needed documents to keep her license from getting revoked. The couple was only given a weekend.

They contacted Anthony Disoto, a local immigration attorney who helped straighten the issue out by referring them to the state department website.

If you want to fly on an airplane without your passport you will need a Real ID by October 1, 2020. To get the REAL ID you will need identification documents (such as a passport or birth certificate), a social security number, and a proof of residency, such as a utility bill.

