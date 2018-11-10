GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A ranger at the Grand Canyon National Park was involved in a shooting Thursday morning on the South Rim of the park, according to the National Park Service.

According to park officials, the ranger and suspect suffered minor injuries. The suspect is in custody and was taken to a local hospital, but details on the ranger's injuries weren't immediately released.

Park officials said the park remains open and there isn't any ongoing safety concerns for visitors.

NPS has taken over the investigation.

© 2018 KPNX