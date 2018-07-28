Monsoon storms began dumping rain in northern Arizona early Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said a significant weather advisory was in effect for Flagstaff, Flagstaff Mall, Doney Park and Sunset Crater National Monument around noon.

Severe thunderstorm flash flood warnings soon followed. And just an hour later, the NWS in Flagstaff said, heavy rain was falling over the San Francisco peaks.

Heavy rainfall over the San Francisco peaks now, Flash Flood Warning for east side of Flagstaff til 330 pm. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Ph6LEdAJ34 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 28, 2018

A flash flood warning is in effect for Coconino County until 3:30 p.m.

By 2 p.m., NWS Flagstaff said storms were crossing I-40 between Parks and Flagstaff. A significant weather advisory is in effect and localized flooding is possible.

1:50 PM MST: A Significant Weather Advisory is in effect for storms crossing I-40 between Parks and Flagstaff. Expect heavy rainfall and possible localized roadway flooding. #azwx @ArizonaDOT pic.twitter.com/1Ba4dgvNrK — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 28, 2018

NWS Phoenix said there's," a high probability that we will see blowing dust today."

"Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will have the potential to produce blowing dust later today/tonight," NWS Phoenix tweeted. "Chances starting in Maricopa and Pinal county first and then spreading west into southeast California."

There's a high probability that we will see blowing dust today. Do you know what to do if you encounter a dust storm? #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/acpvfUReW3 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 28, 2018

