As a wildfire burns about a mile north of Flagstaff, monsoon storms Tuesday brought rain—but also flash flooding and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS said trained weather spotters reported debris and ash in floodwaters across Primrose Way heading south toward Paradise Road and Sunnyside. A flash flood warning for the area ended at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared state of emergency in Coconino County Tuesday because of the Museum Fire burning about a mile north of Flagstaff.

“Public safety is our top priority, and this declaration will ensure emergency officials have the resources they need to continue protecting people, pets and property,” said Ducey.

The fire began Sunday around 11 a.m. and had grown to 1,400 acres as of Tuesday. The fire is 10% contained so far.

Smoke output increased Tuesday afternoon as crews conducted strategic burnout operations on the fire's north side.

Officials held a community meeting at Flagstaff High School to give updates and answer questions about the fire. Watch the meeting here.

Residents east of Weatherford Road with access to homes on Mount Elden Lookout Road were told Monday to evacuate as crews perform burnout operations to keep the wildfire from coming into their neighborhoods. More than two dozen homes are affected by the evacuation order.

Several nearby communities should be prepared for any additional evacuation orders. These communities include Peak View Country Store, Magdalena, Kelly McCoy, Forest Hills, Valley Crest, Lockett Ranch, Mr. Elden Lookout Estates, north and east of Highway 89 and Silver Saddle, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates, Little Elden Springs, Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails, Pine Mountain Estates, Christmas Tree Estates and west of Highway 89 from Railhead north to Townsend-Winona, including the KOA Campground.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at Sinagua Middle School near Butler Avenue and Fourth Street. If you need pet sheltering, contact the Coconino Humane Association at 928-526-1076 or 928-606-5056. Do not call 911 unless you have a serious emergency.

