MCAO dismissing lawsuit after assured executions can resume in Arizona

Maricopa County's top prosecutor will drop a lawsuit against state officials after getting reassurance that Arizona is ready to resume executions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Maricopa County's top prosecutor has agreed to drop a lawsuit against state officials after getting reassurance that Arizona is prepared to continue executing inmates.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced earlier this year the state would pause executions until her administration could conduct a review of Arizona's death penalty procedures.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell responded by filing litigation to compel the Department of Corrections to carry out an execution.

Ryan Thornell, the state's new prisons director, recently told lawmakers his department is ready to resume executions on death row.

"The issues, the questions, the concerns I had as director have all been resolved," Thornell told the Senate's Committee on Director Nominations.

Mitchell announced Thursday her office was dismissing its lawsuit after getting reassurance from the prisons that they were prepared to carry out executions in compliance with the law.

"I believe the law is clear – once a defendant is sentenced to death, the state is obligated to act. I am committed to these families and will continue to take appropriate steps to make sure that they do receive justice and that the law is enforced," Mitchell said in a statement.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.