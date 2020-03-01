The first meteor shower of 2020 peaks overnight!

The Quadrantids meteor shower is derived from pieces of asteroid 2003 EH1, which is an old, extinct comet.

This meteor shower will peak between 2 and 3 on Saturday morning, but meteors will be visible from midnight through dawn.

Onlookers will want to look toward the northeastern horizon to get a glimpse of the nearly 60-120 meteors per hour that will be visible.

Meteors will radiate between the handle of the Big Dipper and the head of Draco, the dragon, and will appear bluish. They could leave a silvery tail as they streak across the sky.

To increase your chance for catching this meteor shower, you will want to avoid areas with high light pollution, like downtown Phoenix, and remain outside for at least 20-30 minutes to give your eyes a chance to adjust.

Skies will be mostly clear Friday night into Saturday to see this meteor shower.

Happy viewing!

