Psychologist chosen to chair Arizona redistricting panel

The chair wields significant power, and it remains to be seen if the new commission will be able to avoid the contentious issues that dogged the panel in 2011.

PHOENIX — A psychologist has been chosen as the independent chair of the commission that will redraw the state’s political district lines this year.

The unanimous choice Thursday of Erika Neuberg of Chandler by the two Democrats and two Republicans already sworn in as members of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission dodged a potential political firestorm.

The commission avoided choosing two other nominees who had been unsuccessfully challenged in court by Democrats who believed they were too partisan.

