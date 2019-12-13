Editor's Note: The above video is from 2017 when a mistrial was declared the NAU shooting trial.

Prosecutors said they will reduce the charge against a former Northern Arizona University student in a fatal 2015 shooting from first to second-degree murder.

A court filing Thursday by the Coconino County Attorney's Office says appeals on behalf of Steven Jones would result in further delays of a retrial.

Jones' attorneys argued that even though a judge declared a mistrial because of a hung jury he was actually acquitted of first-degree murder and that trying him again on the charge would amount to double jeopardy.

Jones acknowledges firing the shots that killed 20-year-old Colin Brough and injured three other students but maintains he fired in self-defense.