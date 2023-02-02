'There are two lives in that car': Proposed bill would allow pregnant women to drive in HOV lane

House Bill 2417, if passed, would make it legal for a pregnant woman to drive in a high-occupancy vehicle lane (HOV).

PHOENIX — Traffic in the Valley can be frustrating for a lot of people. Often drivers are faced with honking horns, brake lights and people weaving through traffic. However, if you're pregnant, it may get easier.

"This legislation recognizes there are two lives in that car," said Rep. Matt Gress.

Gress is an author of House Bill 2417. If passed, it would make it legal for a pregnant woman to drive in a high-occupancy vehicle lane (HOV).

"House Bill 2417 came to me from media reports of a woman in Texas who was pulled over by a police officer while driving in the HOV lane," Gress said. "The officer came up to her and asked, 'Where is your other passenger?' She was eight months pregnant at the time, so she pointed at her stomach and said, 'She's right here; I have a second passenger with me.'"

If made into law, an expectant mother would have to send proper documentation to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Once approved, it will send that mother a placard to hang in the car. Gress said he believes there's interest in the bill but that it's too soon to know if he'll get the support needed for it to pass.

"The preliminary conversations with members would suggest general interest," Gress said. "Some on the democratic side have concerns about implications about what this means. To me, the issue is pretty simple. Are there two lives in the car or not?"

Other states, including Utah and Virginia, have also introduced similar bills. Republicans in Texas also proposed a bill last year, but it failed to get enough support to move forward.

While there is support for the bills, there's also plenty of opposition. Reproductive Rights Advocates have argued against them, saying granting legal rights from conception could have major consequences, especially when upholding one's abortion rights.

12News reached out to Planned Parenthood for their thoughts on HB2417. Representatives said they were working on a statement.

"I think this is just one of those public policies that will help benefit Arizonans," said Gress. "And it really shows our commitment to protecting life and ensuring our expecting moms can get to where they need to go safely."

The bill, introduced, will next be assigned to a committee, where the chairman will decide if the bill should be heard.

