President Trump to speak at student rally in Arizona

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump will head to Arizona on June 23 for an event organized by some of his college-aged supporters. The nationwide "Students for Trump" organization announced on its Twitter that the president and his son, Donald Trump Jr., would both be appearing at the rally.

Austin Smith, the national field director for "Students for Trump" says the leader's visit to the Valley is well-timed.

"A lot of people think that the left has a monopoly on the youth vote and that's just not true. We're very excited to host the president. Obviously, Arizona is a focal point for the 2020 election," Smith said.

Smith added that many states, including Arizona, have the attention of millennial and Gen Z voters and that their voices should be heard.

"I'm a proud fifth-generation Arizonan and we've had a lot of establishment, a Republican leadership here for a long time. I think it's really cool to have a conservative outsider come to Arizona and want to join and listen to the voice of students super important and super special," he said.

The event is scheduled to happen in Phoenix is open to the public but will be catered toward young Americans anxious for a seat at the table.

"He's kind of the pop-culture president and young people like that, and I think it's an extremely cool opportunity for the president. We have one of the largest universities in the country, Arizona State, and I think it's important to get as many young people as we can for the president here in the next few months," Smith said.

Smith says even in hostile environments and with the current climate of the nation, our commander-in-chief can still convey a message of hope for our country.