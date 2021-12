Former President Donald Trump will be in Arizona next month for a "Save America" rally.

The event will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds in Florence.

If you're interested in tickets, you can purchase them here.

