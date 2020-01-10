President Trump headed back to Arizona for campaign stops in Tucson, Flagstaff

The Trump Campaign announced Thursday the president will hold events in Tucson and Flagstaff.

President Donald Trump will be back in The Grand Canyon State on Monday and Tuesday for campaign events.

The Trump Campaign announced Thursday, the president will hold Make American Great Again events in Tucson on Monday and Flagstaff on Tuesday.

The Tucson rally will be at 6:30 p.m. and the Flagstaff event will be at 6:00 p.m.

The president will deliver remarks at the Tucson International Airport. Doors will open 3:00 p.m. on Monday.