President Biden to visit Arizona in August

The President will also be visiting Utah and New Mexico during the trip.

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden will be visiting Arizona as part of a multi-state trip in August. White House staff haven't released more information about the visit's purpose.

The tour will last from Monday, Aug. 7 to Thursday, Aug. 10, and the President will travel to Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah as part of the visit, White House staff announced Monday.

More details are expected to be released later in the day.

