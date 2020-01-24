A family is desperately searching for an Arizona woman who was reported missing half a world away, on the northeastern coast of Central America.

Alison MacKenzie and her boyfriend traveled to Belize in early December and her sister told 12 News that they were going to be there for six months.

MacKenzie, 43, and her boyfriend left for a three-day catamaran tour last Friday, Jan. 17.

That night they stopped to camp on the tiny island of Rendezvous Caye -- and she hasn't been seen since.

The mother of two from Prescott was reported missing on Saturday morning.

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams told 7 News Belize that the FBI has offered to help in the search.

"We are hoping that the result will be positive, even though it may seem far fetched," he said.

"At this time, there is no reason to believe that she was murdered. But we still are looking at it as such -- we must always investigate with the worst scenario in mind."

MacKenzie's boyfriend has been interviewed by police, Williams said. He added that there is no evidence at this time that he or someone else on the tour "may have done something to her."

The Belizean police are investigating.

The catamaran company, Raggamuffin Tours, said in a Facebook post that MacKenzie was reported missing on Jan. 19, the Sunday after the overnight tour left for Rendezvous Caye.

"Raggamuffin Tours Limited is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers in their investigation into this incident," part of the Facebook post read.

"We have given the Belize Police Department comprehensive details of all passengers and met with our crew. We are aware that extensive interviews have been conducted by the Police at Rendezvous Caye and in Caye Caulker."