A teenage student at a middle school in Prescott Valley was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making threats to shoot students and teachers at the school.

The Prescott Valley Police Department said Thursday the unidentified 13-year-old student at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School threatened to "bring guns to school and shoot students and teachers."

The student was booked into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention facility on charges of terroristic threats and disrupting an educational facility.

The department said a terroristic threat is a crime involving a "threat to commit violence communicated with the intent to terrorize another, to cause evacuation of a building, or to cause serious public inconvenience, in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience."

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter told 12 News that the principal of the school was notified by some parents regarding the threat, which was reportedly verbalized during class on Wednesday.

The threat, Streeter added, was to occur on Thursday, but law enforcement determined that students were not in immediate danger. There was a "heightened sense of visibility" on campus Thursday as a precaution.

Streeter said he commended the students for speaking out, saying it shows the strength of the relationships between school officials and students that "makes (students) feel comfortable coming forward.".

The department said it takes all threats against students or staff seriously.

"It is through this type of communication that we can continue to provide a safe community. If you see or hear anything suspicious, notify law enforcement immediately."