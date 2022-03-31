Prescott Valley police still searching for missing teen 5 months later

The 14-year-old was reported missing in October and the Prescott Valley Police Department is still trying to locate her.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking new information that might help investigators locate a teenage girl reported missing five months ago.

Aunum Conyers, 14, was reported to police as a juvenile runaway on Oct. 18, 2021.

Police said the teenager was court-ordered to be in the custody of Mingus Mountain Academy and had been given a few hours to spend with her father on Oct. 16.

According to police, Conyers' father told the Academy his daughter ran away from his custody in a Walmart parking lot, located in the 3400 block of North Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley, shortly before Conyers needed to return to the Academy.

As of this week, Prescott Valley police said investigators are still looking for Conyers and seeking new tips that might lead to her whereabouts.

Conyers is 5 feet tall, 94 lbs, with blue, blonde or purple hair color.

Anyone with information can contact the police at 928-772-9267.

