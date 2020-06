There were two people in the plane. They weren't hurt in the emergency landing.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Nobody was injured when an airplane went down in the Prescott Valley area Saturday morning.

The single-engine airplane made an emergency landing on state land north of Highway 89A and southeast of Prescott Ridge.

There were two people in the plane, both of whom escaped unharmed, firefighters said.

The cause of the emergency landing is under investigation.