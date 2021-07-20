Prescott National Forest to reopen after closing due to wildfire activity

The national forest was closed for nearly a month.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — After closing for nearly a month, the Prescott National Forest is reopening to the public now that wildfire activity in the area has decreased.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, visitors will be welcomed at the national forest under certain circumstances.

Visitors will be asked to avoid any activities that could potentially cause wildfires, including having campfires on dry and windy days or leaving campfires unattended. Fireworks are also prohibited at any national forest.

The Prescott closure went into effect on June 25 due to the persistent wildfire activity at the time. The Coconino, Kaibab and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests all closed that same week as well.

The forest was able to reopen due to the rainfall from monsoon season reducing the fire danger across the forest.

Any closures that were in place and not related to the fire and smoking restrictions are still in effect, however.

