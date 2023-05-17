Prescott man sentenced to 10 years after lying about military service

John Hoyt Fullen, 42, was found guilty of fraud in Yavapai County after he lied about his military service, prosecutors said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott business owner who presented himself as a Marine Corps veteran has been sentenced to prison for lying about his military service, officials said.

John Hoyt Fullen, who had owned the American Veteran Movers company, was recently found guilty in Yavapai County of fraud and forgery.

According to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office, the defendant portrayed himself as a veteran to prospective clients and claimed to have been wounded in Iraq.

Fullen, 42, had a tattoo of the Marine Corps insignia on his arm and used a fake Purple Heart certificate to obtain Arizona veteran license plates, prosecutors said.

It turned out that Fullen had never enlisted in any branch of the military.

YCAO said Fullen misled customers and took advantage of their compassion for military veterans for financial gain.

He was sentenced Monday to spend 10.5 years in prison.

"This crime not only defrauded Mr. Fullen’s victims, who believed their hard-earned dollars were supporting a veteran-owned business, but also defrauded the veterans in our community who run small businesses," Yavapai County Attorney Dennis M. McGrane said in a statement.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.