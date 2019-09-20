PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Rescue crews found a Prescott man Thursday who had gone missing while hiking two days earlier.

Prescott police received a report Wednesday that 67-year-old Paul Richards was missing and was last seen Tuesday around 7 a.m.

The family member who reported Richards missing said Richards is usually on the trails at the Peavine Trailhead. Police were told he is an avid hiker who knows the area well but he sometimes deviates into the rocks.

Officers found Richards’ car in the parking lot and determined that he had been there since around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

As officers looked for Richards on the Peavine Trail, they showed a photo of Richards to other hikers, but nobody reported seeing him on the trails.

Police requested help from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office to find Richards, and the Peavine Trailhead was closed for the search.

Paul Richards

Prescott Police Department

RELATED: 44 hikers rescued at Lost Dutchman State Park

On Thursday afternoon, search crews found Richards on Tree House Loop of the Peavine Trail.

Police said Richards was alert and speaking with first responders when they found him, but he needed immediate medical attention after going two days and nights with few provisions.

Prescott firefighters provided care and Richards was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. His family was immediately notified.

Police are taking this opportunity to remind hikers to take plenty of water and a fully charged cell phone along on their hikes. It’s also a good idea to let people know where you are hiking and when you expect to return.

RELATED: Hikers rescued from Phoenix mountains as officials urge caution in the heat