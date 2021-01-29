x
Arizona

Groups challenge utility plan to dump New Mexico power plant

Plan to abandon coal plant providing power to Arizona and New Mexico is facing challenges by environmentalists. Citing New Mexico's landmark energy law.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 2006, file photo, is the Four Corners Power Plant in Waterflow, N.M., near the San Juan River in northwestern New Mexico. The Navajo Nation would expand its investment in coal-fired electricity generation as part of a plan announced Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, to acquire more shares in one of the Southwest's last remaining coal power plants. The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. has negotiated an agreement in which Public Service Co. of New Mexico would divest from the Four Corners Power Plant in 2024 with the tribal company taking over PNM's 13% share. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Environmentalists are challenging an effort by New Mexico's largest electric provider to abandon its interest in the coal-fired Four Corners Power Plant ahead of schedule.

In a filing with state regulators, they say the plan would violate provisions of the state's landmark energy law. The groups argue that the statute prohibits fossil fuel-fired plants from being reassigned or sold as a means of complying with renewable energy standards.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico earlier this month filed an application with regulators, seeking to offload its 13% ownership share. The plant provides power to customers in New Mexico and Arizona.

