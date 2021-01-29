Groups challenge utility plan to dump New Mexico power plant

Plan to abandon coal plant providing power to Arizona and New Mexico is facing challenges by environmentalists. Citing New Mexico's landmark energy law.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Environmentalists are challenging an effort by New Mexico's largest electric provider to abandon its interest in the coal-fired Four Corners Power Plant ahead of schedule.

In a filing with state regulators, they say the plan would violate provisions of the state's landmark energy law. The groups argue that the statute prohibits fossil fuel-fired plants from being reassigned or sold as a means of complying with renewable energy standards.