Gov. Doug Ducey proposed a $12.3 billion spending plan Friday that would send more money to Arizona's best-performing and poorest schools while boosting the budget for repairing schools and building new ones.

Ducey's budget would raise state spending by about 6% over the budget enacted last year, an increase of $727 million.

The governor pegged Arizona's budget surplus at $965 million, which he proposes spending on a variety of things including education, raises for some state employees such as prison guards, and a tax cut for retired veterans.