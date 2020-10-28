Police suspect cold weather exposure in 2 Flagstaff deaths

Flagstaff police are investigating two unrelated deaths that are believed to be tied to weather.

They say officers responded to a report of a man who wasn’t breathing about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police and medical personnel determined he was dead. He’s been identified as 61-year-old Timothy Begay of Flagstaff.

Flagstaff police then responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a Bushmaster Park bathroom.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the man was identified as 39-year-old Ferris Poleahla of Flagstaff.

Police say there doesn't appear to be suspicious circumstances in either death and a recent snow storm and freezing temperatures could be factors.