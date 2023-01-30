Police: Shots fired outside high school in Yuma

Police said two students were injured but they weren't shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YUMA, Ariz. — Shots were fired Monday morning in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School, the Yuma Police Department said.

Gila Ridge and other surrounding schools have been placed on lockdown as police investigate the incident.

Two students sustained injuries during the incident but they were not shot, police said.

A suspect has been apprehended and police are attempting to identify another suspect.

Police said there's currently no threat to the public.

"Nobody was actually shot in this incident; shots were fired in the parking lot, not in the school," a Yuma police spokesperson said.

SHOTS FIRED/SCHOOL LOCKDOWN



Report of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School 7150 E 24th Street. The suspect has fled on foot, and officers are actively searching the area. Gila Ridge and surrounding schools are on lockdown. — Yuma Police (@yumapolice1) January 30, 2023

Up to Speed

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.