Police responding to train derailment near Coolidge

Public safety agencies are reporting to calls of a train derailment near Storey and Christensen roads.

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — Authorities are advising residents of Pinal County to avoid the area of La Palma Road and Highway 287 for reports of a train derailment.

Union Pacific Railroad said 20 of its train cars derailed shortly before noon about five miles south of Coolidge. No injuries have been reported, Union Pacific said.

Public safety agencies have started responding to the train derailment near Coolidge and are warning residents of a possible gas leak that's been caused by the incident.

Coolidge police are encouraging motorists to find an alternate driving route since nearby roads are expected to be closed for an extended amount of time.

This is a developing story and more information will be published as it becomes available.

Public safety agencies are responding to a report of a train derailment south of the town of Coolidge. No evacuations ordered at this time. Please avoid the area of La Palma Road & Hwy 287. — Pinal County OEM (@PinalCountyOEM) February 21, 2022

