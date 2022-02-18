Police: Off-duty Border Patrol agent fatally shoots relative in Arizona

Sierra Vista police said Agent Stevan Djordjevic is accused of fatally shooting his 26-year-old relative Wednesday night.

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a Sierra Vista home by an off-duty Border Patrol agent, police said.

Officers were called around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for a reported accidental discharge of a firearm, said Sierra Vista police.

Officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot in the upper torso and was lying on a bedroom floor.

The shooter has been identified as 44-year-old Sierra Vista resident Stevan Djordjevic, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent, police said.

They said the man who died was a 26-year-old Michigan resident who was a relative of Djordjevic and in Sierra Vista to visit family.

Police said no charges have been filed and the shooting is under investigation.

It also is being reviewed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s office of professional responsibility.

