Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Mesa police Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene near 81st Street and University Drive shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said University will be closed from 80th street to Hawes during the investigation.

There is no information on a suspect or injuries at this time.

Mesa Police are working an Officer involved shooting that occurred in the area of 8100 E University. University will be closed from 80th street to Hawes. Please use Broadway or McKellips to avoid the closure. pic.twitter.com/A133u1B7mf — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) June 25, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.





