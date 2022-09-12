Police investigating bomb threat at ASU in Tempe

The department is asking the public to stay clear of the area until further notice.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State University Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at the school's Tempe campus Monday night.

Officers are checking the Memorial Union and Hassayampa Residential Halls for any unusual devices.

The department is asking the public to stay clear of the area until further notice.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

POLICE SITUATION - Tempe campus



ASUPD is working a Police Situation at the Memorial Union and Hassayampa Residential Halls.



Stay clear of the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/ddavD88vj1 — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) September 13, 2022

