TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating Satanic graffiti that vandals spray-painted at a church.

The satanic messages and symbols were reported Thursday morning at Flowing Wells Assembly of God near Interstate 10 and Prince Road.

Tucson church vandalized with satanic graffiti Photos show vandalism on Flowing Wells Assembly of God church in Tucson and a van on the property. Photos show vandalism on Flowing Wells Assembly of God church in Tucson and a van on the property. Photos show vandalism on Flowing Wells Assembly of God church in Tucson and a van on the property. Photos show vandalism on Flowing Wells Assembly of God church in Tucson and a van on the property.

Detectives with the hate and violent crimes unit were on scene looking for possible leads.

No other information was immediately available.