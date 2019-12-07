PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating multiple reports of child abuse at a child care facility in Prescott Valley.

Police said the abuse was reported to have occurred at the Gummy Bear Early Learning Center near Manley Drive and Robert Road. Police said they have arrested 18-year-old Chandler Blankenship in connection with the investigation.

Investigators are working to determine whether there are more suspects or victims.

Chandler Blankenship

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

Police said the facility is cooperating with the investigation, and the appropriate licensing agency has been notified.

Those who believe they are affected by the alleged abuse are asked to contact Prescott Valley police at 928-772-9267. You can also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.