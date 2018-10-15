PAYSON, Ariz. - The two people who died when a small plane crashed into a Payson home Saturday have been identified by police.

A Payson police spokesman said Craig Raymond McEntee, 63, and Marilee Marshall Brusaschetti, 56, were killed in the crash.

The homeowner, who said he was sitting in a chair watching TV when the crash happened, was not hurt. He told 12 News he was lucky to be alive.

The FAA is investigating the crash and no cause has been released.

The Payson Police Department said McEntee and Brusaschetti were both from the Phoenix area.

