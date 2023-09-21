Police: Gilbert wife tried stopping divorce and ended up shooting husband

Prescott police say the 62-year-old woman traveled from Gilbert to Prescott and got into a physical altercation with her husband that ended in gun violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRESCOTT, Arizona — A 62-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday in Yavapai County after a domestic dispute with her husband ended in gun violence, police say.

Christina Pasqualetto allegedly traveled from her Gilbert home to visit her 80-year-old husband in Prescott after the couple had been separated for several months.

Police said the husband had changed the locks on the Prescott home but noticed his keys and some other items had gone missing. The husband was wishing to proceed with getting a divorce and the wife was allegedly against the idea.

When the suspect arrived in Prescott, the two got into a verbal argument that resulted in Pasqualetto allegedly pulling out a handgun and shooting her husband while he was in bed.

A physical altercation ensued that involved the husband hitting his wife and escaping the home to call 911 at a neighbor's house.

The husband later told police that his wife allegedly stole checks from his account and forged a check worth $10,000. Police said the husband was treated at a Phoenix hospital for a gunshot wound to his wrist.

Pasqualetto is facing charges of aggravated assault, forgery and theft.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."