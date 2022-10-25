Police: French bulldog snatched from owner in Glendale neighborhood

The dog was taken on Oct. 5 at about 7 p.m. near 63rd and Maryland avenues in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are searching for a man who allegedly snatched a woman's pet dog earlier this month near 63rd and Maryland avenues.

The incident was reported on the night of Oct. 5 after a woman was approached by a man as she was walking her French bulldog.

The man began making comments about the dog and the price of breeding before lashing out at the woman, police said.

A physical altercation reportedly ensued between the man and woman that ended with the man running off with the victim's dog. Police said the suspect jumped into a dark blue Chevy Equinox and fled.

The pet dog was estimated to be worth more than $4,000, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Glendale police at 623-930-3000.

