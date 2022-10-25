x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Police: French bulldog snatched from owner in Glendale neighborhood

The dog was taken on Oct. 5 at about 7 p.m. near 63rd and Maryland avenues in Glendale.

More Videos

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are searching for a man who allegedly snatched a woman's pet dog earlier this month near 63rd and Maryland avenues.

The incident was reported on the night of Oct. 5 after a woman was approached by a man as she was walking her French bulldog. 

The man began making comments about the dog and the price of breeding before lashing out at the woman, police said. 

A physical altercation reportedly ensued between the man and woman that ended with the man running off with the victim's dog. Police said the suspect jumped into a dark blue Chevy Equinox and fled. 

The pet dog was estimated to be worth more than $4,000, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Glendale police at 623-930-3000.

Credit: Glendale Police

RELATED: Humane Society treating dogs that survived house fire in North Phoenix

RELATED: ‘Everything is destroyed’: San Tan Valley family loses everything when home burns down

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here. 

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.  

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device  

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.  

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona. 

On social media: Find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube. 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out