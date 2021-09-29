Police: Family of 3 disappears during camping trip near Bullhead City

The family went for a camping trip on Sept. 11 and were expected home after 7 to 10 days, Kingman police said.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Kingman Police Department is asking for help after a family of three was reported missing after they failed to return from a camping trip near Bullhead City.

Erika Allison, 36, her husband Joshua Martinez, 30, and their son Psymon Kelly, 17, left for a camping trip at Katherine's Landing on Sept. 11, police said. The family was only expected to be gone between seven and 10 days.

Allison was reportedly driving their four-door gray 2005 Toyota Corolla. The car has a handicapped Arizona license plate with the number GAC93, police said. The car was last seen leaving their residence with a king-size mattress strapped to the top.

Allison is described as a white female, 5-foot-3-inches, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She reportedly shaved her head just before the trip.

Martinez is described as a white male, 5-foot-5 inches, between 120 and 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He also reportedly shaved his head before the trip.

Kelly is described as a white male, 6-foot, 190 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what clothing they were wearing last.

The family also had their two dogs with them. A female miniature pinscher chihuahua mix and a large male dog of unknown breed.

The family left without a cell phone or Martinez's regular medication.

Anyone who has seen Erika Allison, Joshua Martinez, Psymon Kelly, their vehicle or has information of their whereabouts is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-2191.

