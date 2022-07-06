Police ask public for help to find missing falcon in Pinetop-Lakeside

A falcon was stolen from a nature center recently in Pinetop-Lakeside. There is a $1,000 reward for information regarding her return.

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, Ariz. — The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department is seeking your help to find a missing falcon. Yes, a missing falcon.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, officials from the department shared information surrounding a bird theft. "Astra" is a falcon that was reportedly stolen from the White Mountain Nature Center on the night of July 5.

Additional details about the incident weren't immediately available but the post did reiterate that unlicensed possession of a falcon is a felony.

Astra is two months old and requires special attention and care, the post stated.

Please call us if you have any information! 928-368-8800 Posted by Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

"Her future is dim if she is not found found quickly and returned," the flyer read.

There is currently a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or her return, according to the White Mountain Audubon Society Facebook page. If you have any information regarding Astra's disappearance, call Pinetop PD (928) 368-8800.

