Police: 14-year-old brought gun on school bus, shot another student in Arizona

A 14-year-old is accused of bringing a gun on a school bus and accidentally shooting another student.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — One high school student accidentally shot and injured another student on a school bus with a handgun brought to school, Kingman police said Wednesday.

Police Chief Rusty Cooper said juvenile charges of endangerment and other crimes would likely be sought against the 14-year-old boy who had taken the gun to school on March 23 and who was handling it on the bus on the ride home to Dolan Springs the same day when it fired, shooting a 15-year-old boy in the leg.

The student's injury was serious but not life-threatening, Cooper said in a statement.

The 14-year-old discarded the gun after getting off the bus and it wasn't found in a subsequent search, Cooper said.

Investigators don't believe the 14-year-old intended to harm anyone, Cooper said, “The shooting appears to have been reckless, but unintentional."

It wasn't clear what the bus driver knew of the incident and police continued to investigate, Cooper told The Associated Press, adding that initial information from the victim and witnesses was muddled.

Superintendent Gretchen Dorner of the Kingman Unified School District did not immediately respond to a message asking for comment.