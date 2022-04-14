Police: 2 dead after car crashes near Maricopa

The fatal crash occurred Thursday morning near Farrell and White and Parker roads.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Authorities say a man and woman died Thursday morning after their car crashed near Maricopa.

The Maricopa Police Department said they received calls of a wrecked SUV at about 11 a.m. near Farrell and White and Parker roads. Officers at the scene discovered the SUV flipped over on its side in a culvert.

A man and woman were found inside the vehicle and paramedics weren't able to revive them.

Police said witnesses reported seeing the SUV drift across the road's southbound lanes before crashing into the culvert.

Police are still investigating how the crash occurred and have not yet disclosed the identities of the deceased.

