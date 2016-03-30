Police: 2 accused of fighting Burger King workers in Maricopa for waiting too long in drive-thru

Two people were detained Saturday after they allegedly tried fighting employees of a Burger King in Maricopa, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARICOPA, Ariz — Two people were detained over the weekend in Maricopa after they allegedly got into a confrontation with employees of a local Burger King, records show.

Police officers were dispatched to the restaurant on John Wayne Parkway at about 2 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a disturbance.

Employees told police a female customer had become upset over the wait time in the drive-thru lane and the amount of chicken nuggets in the value pack. The customer allegedly threw a cup of liquid at the drive-thru window. An employee responded by throwing a cup back at the customer, according to a police report.

The customer and two others then entered the restaurant and allegedly began throwing items at the workers and challenging them to fight. One of the suspects allegedly threw a glass cookie display that shattered onto the floor.

The customer fled by the time police officers arrived. Burger King staff provided police the license plate number of the customer, which resulted in officers detaining the customer a short time later.

Police records show the customer, identified as Sheree Ross, allegedly admitted to throwing the cup and entering the Burger King. Tavarus Ross was also detained for his alleged involvement in the altercation. They could be facing charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."