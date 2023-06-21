Police: 14-year-old drowns after being pinned underneath inflatable tube on Colorado River

Police said the witnesses reported seeing the teen get tossed off the inflatable tube.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz — A 14-year-old girl drowned Tuesday night after she was tossed off an inflatable tube being pulled along the Colorado River, officials said.

The Bullhead City Police Department was dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. to the Riverside Casino boat dock on the Nevada side of the Colorado River.

A teenage girl from California had been pulled out of the water and taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. She was later pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses reported seeing the girl riding on an inflatable tube being pulled by a personal watercraft. The girl was tossed off the tube and the watercraft capsized.

The girl was pinned underneath the tube and between the piling of the Laughlin Bridge before she was pulled out of the water, police said.

The victim was wearing a life vest and the watercraft's operator was experienced. Police said impairment is not suspected of being a relevant factor in the incident.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Una niña de 14 años se ahogó después de quedar atrapada debajo de un tubo inflable en el río Colorado según la policía

