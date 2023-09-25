Police: 12-year-old dead after shootout outside Arizona convenience store

Police say the 12-year-old was fatally shot Saturday night during a confrontation outside of a Tucson convenience store. A 54-year-old man was also killed.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 12-year-old boy has died after a shootout Saturday night outside of a convenience store in Tucson, police said.

When police officers arrived at the scene shortly after 10 p.m., officers reported finding a boy and a 54-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds near a gas station in east Tucson.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Tucson police said he later died from his injuries. The man's been identified as Dennis J. Sherwood.

Preliminary information indicates that the 12-year-old approached Sherwood and another man while holding a firearm. The boy allegedly fired the gun at the men, striking Sherwood. The two men then returned fire and shot the juvenile.

The other man was not injured and has been interviewed by detectives.

Police said the deceased 12-year-old was a person of interest in other violent incidents. The boy's identity was not disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Pima County Attorney's Office will review the case once the investigation is complete.

