Plane crashes in Grand Canyon National Park

The National Parks Service said the crash resulted in minor injuries and closed Highway 64 near the park's south entrance.

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — A small plane crashed at the Grand Canyon National Park Friday morning, causing a closure on Highway 64 near the park's south entrance.

The National Parks Service said the plane crashed onto the roadway in Tusayan and resulted in minor injuries. The crash scene blocked both north and southbound lanes of Highway 64.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Cessna Caravan and it was making an emergency lading on the road north of Grand Canyon Airport around 10:40 a.m.

The FAA says the plane had departed from Grand Canyon Airport and the pilot was planning to return there. The FAA is investigating.