Plane crashes after takeoff near Prescott

After leaving Prescott, the plane was not able to climb, authorities said.

PRESCOTT, Arizona — A plane departing from Prescott crashed on Saturday, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

A Piper PA-28 reportedly departed from Prescott Regional Airport around 8 a.m. on Sept. 2, the NTSB said. The pilot reported engine troubles, a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said. The NTSB added that the plane was not able to climb after after takeoff.

The pilot made an off-airport landing and struck a tree during the attempt, officials with the NTSB said. There were four people aboard the aircraft and their conditions were not immediately known.

The FAA is investigating the incident, and the investigation is on-going.

