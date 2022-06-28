Plan B sales up as Arizona waits to get clarification on abortion law

On Monday, several pharmacies announced limitations on the number of emergency contraceptives sold per person.

ARIZONA, USA — Demand for emergency contraceptives has risen since the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last week.

In response to the growing demand, several pharmacies announced limitations on sales of Plan B per person.

Walmart is limiting the sale of emergency contraceptives to 4-6 per customer. CVS was limiting sales to 3 per customer but just lifted their limit after they said demand fell back to normal.

Back in May, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks in most cases. But since the Supreme Court's ruling, lawmakers have disagreed on how the law should be applied.

Phoenix resident Emily Flores said she started stocking up on Plan B after the Roe v. Wade decision leaked in May.

"It's definitely going to be much harder to get that contraceptive," she said. "My partner and I don't want children. I'm not on birth control because it's not good for me. That's stressful to think if I got pregnant I'd have to travel to a different state."

Flores fears that the overturn of Roe v. Wade may lead to an outright ban on abortions in Arizona.

"It's going to be harder for lower-income people," she said.

Dr. Julie Kwatra is an OBGYN in Scottsdale and said she's already seen an increase in demand for Plan B.

"We think it suppresses ovulation, but it doesn't stop a fertilized embryo from implanting," Dr. Kwatra said.

Currently, emergency contraceptives are legal in Arizona and that would remain the case if the state bans abortions. But people still worry about the future.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the next legislative session," Dr. Kwatra said.

Dr. Kwatra recommends stocking up if you are worried about future access to contraceptives.

"Please stock up on Plan B," she said. "And I would tell them if they're thinking about getting an IUD, this is the time."

